Renovare Development plans to purchase historic Munising fire hall

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A part of Munising’s history is getting an upgrade.

Renovare Development is planning to redevelop the old Munising fire hall.

“We’re envisioning this to become a Micro-Market Accelerator,” said Real Estate Development Vice President Jenifer Acosta. “How do we make it, really, an incredible hub for food, for retail, for all these things? How do we enliven the space?”

Currently, Renovare has a letter of intent to purchase the building from Owner Bromley Hall. Both parties expect to close on a deal within the next year.

Renovare currently estimates the renovations will cost $3.6 million. Acosta said there’s a lot of work to do once ownership is transferred.

“Pulling out anything that’s no longer useful, keeping the really high ceilings, keeping the concrete floors and things like that and refurbishing them,” Acosta said. “Adding in a commercial kitchen, adding in modern restrooms.”

Hall gained rights to the old fire hall in 2010 when the city traded it for its current fire hall. He met with multiple developers between 2015 and 2019 before settling with Renovare.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Hall said. “It’s something we, as previous owners, will be able to enjoy as well. That was one of the biggest things with us, we wanted to be selective on who we sold the property to.”

Hall said he’s glad to see the building will be refurbished as opposed to demolished. He adds preservation is important to many people in Munising.

“The history of this building is important to me as well, being a volunteer firefighter,” Hall said. “When I first started as a volunteer firefighter, close to 15 years ago, we were housed out of this building.”

Acosta said if everything goes according to plan, Renovare would like to start refurbishing this winter.

