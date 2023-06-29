Norway Speedway names Joe Testolin track ambassador after 45 years with DCRA

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Racing Association and Norway Speedway named Joe Testolin “Ambassador to the Speedway” during a ceremony on Friday. The racetrack also inducted its 2023 Hall of Fame class at the ceremony.

Testolin has been passionate about scoring races since he began at Norway in 1978. He looks forward to spending each summertime Friday night at the track.

“I’m very seasoned at it, and I enjoy it,” Testolin said. “That’s the thing about racing – you have to enjoy it. You have to be wanted, and I feel wanted here.”

Other volunteers agree that Testolin is the perfect representative for the speedway.

“He is a great ambassador to the sport, not just scoring and doing things the actual race night” PA announcer John Koehler said.

Testolin’s new role means he won’t be expected to score on race nights anymore. Rather, he’ll be a face for the track.

The 74-year-old suffered a stroke in Aug. 2021, but not even that could deter him from continuing his passion.

While automated scoring technology is set to take over Testolin’s job, he’s not waving his checkered flag just yet.

“If the system doesn’t work, I’ll be up there,” he said. “I won’t be out there talking to sponsors and things of that nature; I’ll be up there doing my thing.”

