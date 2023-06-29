New Founder’s Landing Piers in Marquette continues prioritizing public lakeshore access

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday afternoon, the community came out to celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Founder’s Landing Piers in Marquette.

Marquette Director of Community Services Jon Swenson said the two piers behind the Hampton Inn and One Marquette Place were built for the community.

“About a $6,000,000 project that utilizes funds set aside through the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for public access to the lake, so this is all public access to the lake on these piers,” said Swenson.

Swenson said the two piers are part of an effort to reuse old wooden pilings and find a public use for them. He went on to say the project that started in 2018 has one main feature on the North Pier the community is going to love.

“We have an accessible kayak launch on the North Pier and that really allows people to get access to the Lower Harbor and we didn’t have that before,” said Swenson. “The other piece of it is just getting right out into the lake and having the sunshades and a place to kind of enjoy things. The quiet spaces built in are great as well.”

Swenson said the piers include day-use parking for boats but no overnight parking.

During construction, Swenson said some people in the community asked why not use the dollars to fix the roads in the city. He said this Brownfield money can only be used for a project like this.

“There’s really nothing else we could use these dollars for, and without that plan, this would not have been possible. It’s kind of a neat thing that it was built and we’re happy we got to make it a reality,” said Swenson.

Swenson said these piers will help the community appreciate the lake more and maintain the city of Marquette’s status on the map as a vacation destination.

