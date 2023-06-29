Morning storms followed by isolated chances

A small disturbance is bringing showers and thunderstorms through the eastern half of the U.P. this morning. Some have moderate to heavy rain with lightning. This clears out by mid-morning. We’re expecting clouds to clear late in the day. A few isolated thundershowers are expected this evening as a cold front swing through. This weekend overall will be warm with limited rain. Next week plan on the heat to ramp up. We’re looking at the 80s again with humid conditions. For the Fourth of July, there’s a chance for evening thundershowers, but widespread rain showers come on Wednesday.

Today: Morning showers and thundershowers with clouds clearing during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny with spotty showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s, 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms in the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s west, low to mid 80s in the central and eastern U.P.

