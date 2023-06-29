Michigan State Police encourage safe driving with defensive teen driving course

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year in a row, the Michigan State Police (MSP) hosted a five-hour defensive driving program at the Midwest Truck Driving School in Escanaba.

The main goal of this program is to teach teens how to become better drivers using practical driving exercises.

MSP Gladstone Post Sgt. Patrick Janisse said Wednesday’s attendees went through five driving exercises.

“We have a serpentine where we start from the basics and then we go into other exercises that build upon each other,” said Janisse. “For example, there is Controlled braking, evasive maneuvering, precision maneuvering, and skid control.”

Janisse also said one trooper is assigned to sit in the passenger seat of each teen while they drive just to make sure everything goes well.

”There is a drive track instructor that actually facilitates the exercises and actually helps them with each exercise,” said Janisse.

Janisse said this program has been going on for 20 years in Lansing and he and his department realized there was a need for this in the U.P.

”We want to instill a foundation for confidence and defensive driving in our teen drivers,” said Janisse. “They have an opportunity to work with an MSP trooper and they get the opportunity to drive a patrol vehicle which it’s a great opportunity.”

One parent of a driver named Netti Macario expressed how she drove all the way from Wisconsin.

This, because her 16-year-old daughter just started driving and she wants her to be as confident as possible while on the road.

“If she were to run into a situation where she felt like she could potentially be out of control I want her to know at that moment what should I do,” said Macario.

All MSP’s troopers said they are thankful to the City of Escanaba, Midwest Truck Driving School and Give Em a Brake Safety for donating their space, cones and water.

