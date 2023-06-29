Memorial bench dedicated to fallen Iron County Road Commission worker

BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Friends and family of fallen Iron County Road Commission worker Larry Leonarduzzi shared an emotional ceremony on Bates-Amasa Road Thursday, where Leonarduzzi was killed in 2021.

“It’s a lasting memorial for the whole family and for everybody to enjoy. It’s a nice way to remember Larry,” said Margaret Leonarduzzi, Larry’s mother.

A vehicle driving in a construction zone hit Leonarduzzi while he worked as a flagger. Two years later, those who worked with him recall the horror of the crash.

“There were a lot of tears dropped. We tried to comfort each other. It was tough. It was nothing we had ever gone through before. We are getting there. It is getting better. He will never be forgotten,” said Ernie Schmidt, Iron County road commissioner.

Leonarduzzi’s family says Larry was well-known and loved in the community.

“He was a sweetheart. He would help anybody, do anything for anybody. He was an extremely hard worker. He not only worked for the county, but he owned his own business and did landscaping and dirt work,” said Tracy Leonarduzzi, Larry’s wife.

A memorial bench was dedicated in Larry Leonarduzzi’s name. The bench was built and installed for free. It faces the water at the Bates Township boat launch.

“Larry loved the outdoors, he absolutely loved to be outside and fish,” Schmidt said. “This bench is definitely at home.”

Margaret Leonarduzzi, Larry’s mother, hopes her son’s death serves as a reminder to drivers to slow down in construction zones.

“It is a shame. 45 mph is too fast. The driver that his Larry was going 60 mph.”

Margaret said she will visit the bench often and enjoy the view of the water, thinking of her son.

A man was charged in Leonarduzzi’s death, but was found not guilty in September. A memorial cross on Bates-Amasa Road honoring Leonarduzzi was vandalized in May and has now been repainted.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.