Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at the Krist Gas Station on the corner of US-41 and Commerce Drive in Marquette Township.

The break-in occurred at approximately 12:46 a.m. on Wednesday June 21.

The suspect entered the building and stole several Breeze Pro disposable vape pens in a variety of flavors.

The suspect is possibly a white man with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, white shoes, and a dark colored backpack.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this incident can contact the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 906-225-8441.

