MAPS school board to consider MSHS nickname change

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fate of the Marquette Senior High School (MSHS) nicknames could be decided next month.

MAPS Board of Education members voted Monday that they will consider a recommendation from the 2019 MSHS Nickname Research Committee at its July board meeting.

“The Marquette Area Public School Board in October of 2019 made a formal motion as recommended by the superintendent at the time to get a group of community members to research the MSHS nicknames which are currently and at that time were Redmen and Redette,” MSHS Nickname Research Committee Chair Joe Lubig said.

The committee of nine community members collected research-based evidence for those in favor and against a name change. Lubig says the research pointed to a recommendation of changing the name.

“The research was really consistent that the use of the names are causing harm or have the potential to cause harm to Native and non-Native students alike,” Lubig said.

Those against the change point out, the nickname is based on the school color. Several years ago, the school changed its logo from a Native American headdress to the letter “M”.

In April 2020, a public survey of registered voters from the school district showed 59% of respondents supported keeping the current nicknames, while 41% supported seeking a new nickname.

MSHS 1996 Graduate Kristi Campbell, who started a petition in favor of keeping the nicknames, says they are part of Marquette’s history.

“It’s important to the community because it is the history of the town, it’s the history of the school,” Campbell said. “They’re trying to eradicate the history of the school. They’re trying to make it be something that is not and for the people that live there, it is their history and they want to keep it. They don’t want to have any race and have anything changed.”

Lubig says although the committee brought the recommendation in 2019, the current board should closely consider the research.

“This is an emotional topic for folks right regardless of your point of view and so I think there’s the concern from the past and the current board to move intentionally and to not do something quick that does more harm or damage,” Lubig said.

Campbell says if the board votes for a change, supporters of the Redmen and Redette nicknames will respond.

“If they afford that vote against this and the president if she brings it up for a vote, these people will be recalled by the community and it’s not a bluff It will be done. There are already people who are looking into as of right now,” Campbell said.

Board Member and Nickname Research Committee Member Glenn Sarka made the motion to put the issue on next month’s agenda. The board voted 5-2, in favor. The no votes came from James Hewitt and Jason Zdunek.

“It cost thousands of taxpayer dollars and district dollars; the community spoke as a result of that survey,” Zdunek said.

MAPS Board Member Education Cherryl Maddox-Smith says she is looking forward to the community feedback.

“I am looking forward to the next meeting, I am looking forward to what everyone will say,” Maddox-Smith said.

All board members have either declined or not responded to TV6′s requests for an interview or a statement at this time.

The MAPS Board of Education will consider the recommendation during its meeting on July 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium. There will be time for public comment.

