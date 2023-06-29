Kall Morris, Inc. receives contract for ISS research

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County space technology startup is going to test its new technology on the International Space Station (ISS).

Kall Morris, Inc. is an orbital debris remediation company. It was co-founded by three Northern Michigan University alum. Recently, the company was given a contract from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space to conduct an in-space demonstration on the ISS.

The business is going to test its new technology which will help remove waste from space.

“What that experiment is going to entail is demonstrating some of our capture technology up on the station with some of the crew members and some of the astronauts up there involved in that demonstration to basically prove out how the technology works in microgravity in space and showcase that effectiveness,” Kall Morris, Inc. Co-Founder and Director of Engineering Austin Morris said.

The mission is expected to take place in 2024.

