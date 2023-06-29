Isolated showers with mostly sunny weekend

Spotty rain chances this weekend with widespread rain Wednesday
Spotty rain chances this weekend with widespread rain Wednesday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A mostly quiet pattern for the next few days but chances of isolated showers are possible heading into the weekend. But by Saturday and Sunday more chances of sunny skies are possible with warmer air by the start of next week. Forecast for Fourth of July right now is a quiet and sunny morning and most of the afternoon by chances of rain and possible isolated thundershowers are expected in the evening so plan accordingly.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies; spotty showers in the central and western counties

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; warmer air

>Highs: Low 80s inland, High 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; isolated showers possible

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s inland, High 70s near the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; light to moderate rain in the late afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, High 70s near shorelines

Wednesday: Cloudy; lingering showers and thundershowers

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

