Ishpeming residents enjoy “Anatomy of a Murder” on the big screen

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - “Anatomy of a Murder” is a 1959 film that was inspired by a murder case in Marquette County.

Its first screening was at the Butler Theater in Ishpeming on June 29, 1959. Thursday, exactly 64 years later, the Ishpeming Area Historical Society played it on the big screen at the Peterson Auditorium.

Before the film, there was a short program from Associate Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court Elizabeth Welch and Judge Michelle Rick from the Michigan 4th District Court of Appeals about why the film is an important part of legal history.

Judge Rick recommends everyone see the film.

“For anyone local or anyone who’s familiar with the area, they’ll see some sights and say ‘hey, I’ve been there. I recognize that place,’” said Rick. “So, it’s nostalgic, it’s relatable, and it’s just a tremendous, enjoyable film.”

“Anatomy of a Murder” was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture.

