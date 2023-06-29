Iron River applies for blight grant for houses destroyed in November fire

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron River City Manager is working to address concerns about blight.

As you enter Iron River coming east on US-2, one of the first things you will see are two destroyed homes. No one can live in them after a house fire in November.

“We have received a lot of negative feedback about it. It is unfortunate because there were families displaced in the fire. With this grant however, we hope to turn it around and make it into something positive,” said Rachel Andreski, Iron River city manager.

There are five structures throughout the city Andreski hopes to address. She applied for a blight removal grant through the Michigan Land Grant Bank. Iron County can get up to $200,000 for the projects.

“If we are awarded this grant, there is going to be additional funding opportunities in the future to help offset costs of rebuilding,” Andreski said.

A lifelong resident of Iron River, Andreski said beautification and blight removal has become a priority in the city in the last few years.

Growing up, she said Iron River was booming because of the local mine, but there has been a steady decline in population over the last several decades. Now, she believes the city is on an upward trajectory.

“A lot of it has started with getting the community involved and taking on some of these projects,” Andreski said.

She is hopeful that the city will hear back about the grant by Friday. Then, the city will be one step closer to removing the two blighted sites in the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.