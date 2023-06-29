Health experts warn people to monitor air quality during Independence Day festivities

Air quality in the U.P. is not good.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While beach days and barbeques can be a great pastime this Independence Day, health experts warn that air quality in the U.P. is not good.

Wildfires are releasing toxic gases and particle pollution into the air. Health experts say these small bits of dust and other chemicals can cause an array of health consequences.

According to experts, folks should limit the amount of time they spend outside when air quality is bad. If you do go outside, experts recommend wearing an N-95 mask. Experts warn that failing to do so could be dangerous.

“It’s a toxic foreign body that’s hitting your lungs and hitting your bronchioles,” said James Grant, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan senior vice present and chief medical officer. “Especially if you have a history of asthma or emphysema it’s going to really inflame [your lungs]. You’ll start coughing, tremendous wheezing, shortness of breath, and probably difficulties oxygenating your body tissues.”

You can find the latest air quality updates here.

