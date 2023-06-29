Have fun this Fourth without the alcohol

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and most Americans will eat outside in some capacity.

Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson go shopping for cookout essentials and find out just how much that July 4 BBQ will cost you.

Elizabeth and Tia talk about the costs of throwing a Fourth of July BBQ.

Every good cookout needs drinks to accompany it, but you don’t need alcohol to have fun.

The mocktail movement is taking off around the country and Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins stops by Upper Michigan Today to share her favorite N/A recipes.

Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins makes some of her favorite N/A summer drinks for Elizabeth and Tia on UMT.

Collins says Provisions MQT has a great selection of non-alcoholic spirits, mixers, and syrups.

