Have fun this Fourth without the alcohol
Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins shares her favorite N/A summer drinks with Upper Michigan Today
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and most Americans will eat outside in some capacity.
Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson go shopping for cookout essentials and find out just how much that July 4 BBQ will cost you.
Every good cookout needs drinks to accompany it, but you don’t need alcohol to have fun.
The mocktail movement is taking off around the country and Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins stops by Upper Michigan Today to share her favorite N/A recipes.
Collins says Provisions MQT has a great selection of non-alcoholic spirits, mixers, and syrups.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.