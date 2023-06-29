Have fun this Fourth without the alcohol

Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins shares her favorite N/A summer drinks with Upper Michigan Today
Nicole Collins joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Nicole Collins joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and most Americans will eat outside in some capacity.

Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson go shopping for cookout essentials and find out just how much that July 4 BBQ will cost you.

Elizabeth and Tia talk about the costs of throwing a Fourth of July BBQ.

Every good cookout needs drinks to accompany it, but you don’t need alcohol to have fun.

The mocktail movement is taking off around the country and Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins stops by Upper Michigan Today to share her favorite N/A recipes.

Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins makes some of her favorite N/A summer drinks for Elizabeth and Tia on UMT.
Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins makes some of her favorite N/A summer drinks for Elizabeth and Tia on UMT.
Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins makes some of her favorite N/A summer drinks for Elizabeth and Tia on UMT.

Collins says Provisions MQT has a great selection of non-alcoholic spirits, mixers, and syrups.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
Medicaid (MGN)
Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Redmen, Redette nicknames on upcoming MAPS Board of Education agenda
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today - making mocktails
Upper Michigan Today - making mocktails
Upper Michigan Today - making mocktails
Upper Michigan Today - Thursday, June 29