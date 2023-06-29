GLRC needs volunteers for annual Run for Recovery event

Volunteers would help set up and take down necessary equipment, pass out water, and some will...
Volunteers would help set up and take down necessary equipment, pass out water, and some will bike behind participants to bring the races to a close.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming annual event.

The 16th annual Run for Recovery event will include a 10k, 5k and walking events taking place across the cities of Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie and L’Anse. The Marquette section is in particular need of volunteers.

Volunteers would help set up and take down necessary equipment, pass out water, and some will bike behind participants to bring the races to a close.

Amy Poirier, GLCR community relations and marketing director, said people should volunteer because the event is benefiting those who really need it.

“It would be really helpful to have volunteers - because this is such a big topic, and it hits so many people - to be able to get that awareness out there and raise funds to help people get the services that they might need,” Poirier said.

This year the event will have an Honorary Captain. Jeff Olson will be taking up that position and he will be kicking off the event and talking about what it means to him.

Events start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. To volunteer, contact GLRC at marketing@greatlakesrecover.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
Medicaid (MGN)
Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Redmen, Redette nicknames on upcoming MAPS Board of Education agenda
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Air quality in the U.P. is not good.
Health experts warn people to monitor air quality during Independence Day festivities
Cove owner Jordan Mattarella says it is a concept store that celebrates creative expression and...
Cove Boutique celebrates grand opening
Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
As you enter Iron River coming east on US-2, one of the first things you will see are two...
Iron River applies for blight grant for houses destroyed in November fire