GLRC needs volunteers for annual Run for Recovery event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming annual event.

The 16th annual Run for Recovery event will include a 10k, 5k and walking events taking place across the cities of Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie and L’Anse. The Marquette section is in particular need of volunteers.

Volunteers would help set up and take down necessary equipment, pass out water, and some will bike behind participants to bring the races to a close.

Amy Poirier, GLCR community relations and marketing director, said people should volunteer because the event is benefiting those who really need it.

“It would be really helpful to have volunteers - because this is such a big topic, and it hits so many people - to be able to get that awareness out there and raise funds to help people get the services that they might need,” Poirier said.

This year the event will have an Honorary Captain. Jeff Olson will be taking up that position and he will be kicking off the event and talking about what it means to him.

Events start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. To volunteer, contact GLRC at marketing@greatlakesrecover.org.

