D.J. Jacobetti hosts 26th Annual Golf Outing

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti hosted their 26th Annual Golf Outing.

Golfers teed off to show their support for the organization’s Life Enrichment Fund. This fund provides outings, meals and other quality-of-life activities for veterans.

Director of Development Ryan Engle said the community has shown continuous support for this event.

“Year after year, community members, veterans in the community, people that care about the service of veterans come out year after year to support this,” Engle said. “So, we want to share our gratitude for doing so because, truthfully, it makes the work we do at the Jacobetti that much more impactful. We can do more because of the generosity of the community.”

Organizers for the outing encourage more teams and businesses to register next year so they can bring more quality-of-life activities to veterans.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.