Dickinson County to host Feeding America Thursday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food to residents in Dickinson County on Thursday.

The pantry is located at the Ever After Event Center at 420 N. Hooper Street in Kingsford. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time. Those that pick up items are asked to stay in their vehicles as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

To view where the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is heading next, it’s schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A community member shares what he hopes is in the final plans for the new D.J. Jacobetti Home...
Community shares thoughts on proposed replacement for D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans
Medicaid (MGN)
Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Redmen, Redette nicknames on upcoming MAPS Board of Education agenda
.
Ironwood man arraigned for standoff in Menominee

Latest News

Here is one of the fish that a camper caught during the Bonifas Centers fishing session.
Bonifas Art Center exploration camp day two featured fishing
During the driving class teens drove these kind of police cars.
Michigan State Police encourage safe driving with defensive teen driving course
A community member shares what he hopes is in the final plans for the new D.J. Jacobetti Home...
Community shares thoughts on proposed replacement for D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans
UP Climate Change part 3
Part Three: TV6 Investigates communities addressing climate change in Upper Michigan