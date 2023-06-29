Dickinson County to host Feeding America Thursday morning

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food to residents in Dickinson County on Thursday.

The pantry is located at the Ever After Event Center at 420 N. Hooper Street in Kingsford. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time. Those that pick up items are asked to stay in their vehicles as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

To view where the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is heading next, it’s schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.