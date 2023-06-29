Cove Boutique celebrates grand opening

Cove owner Jordan Mattarella says it is a concept store that celebrates creative expression and...
Cove owner Jordan Mattarella says it is a concept store that celebrates creative expression and style.(Terese Ledy)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette boutique celebrated its official grand opening on Thursday.

Cove Boutique’s soft opening was in March. Thursday, the boutique celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Cove will also host a party this weekend with new product arrivals, a plant pop-up shop and live music. That will be Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

Cove’s Owner Jordan Mattarella says owning the store is a dream come true.

“I pinch myself every day,” said Mattarella. “I’m doing what I literally love. This is my passion – creative expression in style and offering really high-quality clothing that is made to last.”

Cove is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. The store is located at 209 West Ohio Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
Medicaid (MGN)
Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Redmen, Redette nicknames on upcoming MAPS Board of Education agenda
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
As you enter Iron River coming east on US-2, one of the first things you will see are two...
Iron River applies for blight grant for houses destroyed in November fire
Iron River applies for blight grant for houses destroyed in November fire
American Queen Voyages Great Lakes Cruises ending after summer season