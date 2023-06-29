Cove Boutique celebrates grand opening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette boutique celebrated its official grand opening on Thursday.

Cove Boutique’s soft opening was in March. Thursday, the boutique celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Cove will also host a party this weekend with new product arrivals, a plant pop-up shop and live music. That will be Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

Cove’s Owner Jordan Mattarella says owning the store is a dream come true.

“I pinch myself every day,” said Mattarella. “I’m doing what I literally love. This is my passion – creative expression in style and offering really high-quality clothing that is made to last.”

Cove is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. The store is located at 209 West Ohio Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.