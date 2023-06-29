Community shares thoughts on proposed replacement for D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans and Marquette community members voiced what they would like to see for the replacement D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

We previously told you about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s June 14 announcement regarding the $63.4 million dollars secured for the replacement of the D.J. Jacobetti Home.

The event Wednesday evening at Northern Michigan University gave community members a chance to share their own vision for its future.

“Really we wanted to come to that veteran community in the community at large and include them in this process in this discussion and hear concerns and opinions and thoughts to really go back and formulate ‘Hey, how do we move forward from here’ and they came out in force and shared those and so it was a really successful evening,” Michigan Veteran Homes Director of Development and Strategic Engagement Ryan Engle said.

While a location is not finalized for the new facility, one of the potential spaces is the Former Cliffs Dow Site. It is located on North Lakeshore Boulevard near the Superior Dome.

Some who shared public comments were concerned about potential contamination at that site.

“I think we all have to work together that goes without saying I think that the Jacobetti project itself is a great project and I’m looking forward to seeing it built I’m just worried about the location they have picked,” Community Member Burt Mason said.

Michigan Veteran Homes Executive Director Anne Zerbe said that it is doing an environmental study of the former Cliffs Dow Site.

“We’re looking at a couple of different locations,” Zerbe said. “Some of the renderings in there are pictured in one of the potential sites for this project. I think right now we’re open we’re doing environmental studies on at least one site. We’ll do more if we need to but just trying to lock it down and make sure we pick the site that is best for this project.”

Michigan Veteran Homes will be holding another forum with the results of the environmental study at the Cliffs Dow Site once it is complete in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.