The Calumet Players to hold jewelry sale fundraiser

Over 500 hundred pieces of jewelry used by the players over the years will be available for...
Over 500 hundred pieces of jewelry used by the players over the years will be available for purchase, with the funds raised through the sale going towards future productions.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Players theatre group is organizing a jewelry sale fundraiser on Saturday.

Over 500 hundred pieces of jewelry will be available for purchase.

These include pearl necklaces, earrings, bracelets and estate jewelry.

According to Calumet Players Propmaster Mark Spreitzer, the idea for the sale came to him while sorting the players’ jewelry.

“And then I brought it up to the board,” said Spreitzer. “I said, ‘You know, we have a lot of extra jewelry that we don’t really use, and it would be nice to have a fundraiser to raise some money for the Players.’ So that’s what we did.”

According to Spreitzer, they are moderately priced so anyone can purchase them.

“They’re basically available for anybody,” continued Spreitzer. “From the youngest to the oldest. We’ve got jewelry for everybody.”

The funds raised will go towards future productions.

This includes the upcoming ‘The Addams Family Musical’ coming in September.

“We’re really excited about our upcoming production of the Adams Family,” added Spreitzer. “The auditions were this week, and we got a great number of people auditioning, so we’re waiting to hear the director’s results of who got the different parts.”

The sale will be held at the Calumet Players Building on the corner of 6th and Elm Street in Calumet.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of Krist break-in
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating break-in at Krist Gas Station
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
Houghton man charged federally for defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
A community member shares what he hopes is in the final plans for the new D.J. Jacobetti Home...
Community shares thoughts on proposed replacement for D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans

Latest News

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Michigan families urged to check air quality before participating in outdoor activities this weekend
Brynn Jungwirth and Brett Hanson join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan...
Upper Michigan Today’s Concerts in the Corner: Everything Under the Sun
TNT Fireworks in the Meijer parking lot in Marquette Township.
TNT Fireworks supports community organizations
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan