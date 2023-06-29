The Calumet Players to hold jewelry sale fundraiser

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Players theatre group is organizing a jewelry sale fundraiser on Saturday.

Over 500 hundred pieces of jewelry will be available for purchase.

These include pearl necklaces, earrings, bracelets and estate jewelry.

According to Calumet Players Propmaster Mark Spreitzer, the idea for the sale came to him while sorting the players’ jewelry.

“And then I brought it up to the board,” said Spreitzer. “I said, ‘You know, we have a lot of extra jewelry that we don’t really use, and it would be nice to have a fundraiser to raise some money for the Players.’ So that’s what we did.”

According to Spreitzer, they are moderately priced so anyone can purchase them.

“They’re basically available for anybody,” continued Spreitzer. “From the youngest to the oldest. We’ve got jewelry for everybody.”

The funds raised will go towards future productions.

This includes the upcoming ‘The Addams Family Musical’ coming in September.

“We’re really excited about our upcoming production of the Adams Family,” added Spreitzer. “The auditions were this week, and we got a great number of people auditioning, so we’re waiting to hear the director’s results of who got the different parts.”

The sale will be held at the Calumet Players Building on the corner of 6th and Elm Street in Calumet.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

