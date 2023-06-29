Bonifas Art Center exploration camp day two featured fishing

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, the Bonifas Art Center took students from grades four through seven fishing at Pocket Park in the U.P. fairgrounds.

Wednesday was day two of the center’s three-day Exploration Camp for kids who are working on arts and crafts projects and dance skills. The students are also meeting farm animals and learning about caring for them.

Bonifas Center Education Coordinator Nicole Nelson said the camp uses a variety of activities to encourage learning.

“We like to give an overall idea of different activities you know to get into science and math and outdoors as well and even you know fitness-type activities,” said Nelson.

Boy Scout Troop 411 was there to assist the kids once they caught their fish.

