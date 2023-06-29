75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival to feature shuttle bus, strawberry parade balloon

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The 75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival is just more than a week away.

The two-day-long event offers a variety of activities, vendors and food throughout Chassell.

For this year’s anniversary, the Chassell Lions Club is trying out several new features.

This includes a Lamers bus that will shuttle attendees from the Chassell Township School parking lot to the town’s Centennial Park.

There is also a special addition to the festival’s parade.

“We are investing in getting a helium balloon,” said Chassell Lions Club First Vice President Steve Palosaari. “It’s a bright, big, red strawberry that we will be bringing to town. So, it’s not going to be quite like Macy’s parade, but we say that it’s a wannabe Macy’s Day parade, so we hope the crowd will enjoy that.”

A traditional cake walk and free horse-drawn wagon rides are also being added to the event lineup.

Old favorites will also be returning, including the ever-popular strawberry shortcakes.

Last year, according to Chassell Lions Club Membership Director Judy Evert, the festival sold a record-breaking 4,900 shortcakes.

With two more berry farms contributing berries to this year’s festival, for a total of seven, they are planning to make even more.

“So, this year, I’ve ordered 6,000 containers,” said Evert. “And we’re planning on making a minimum of 5,100 shortcakes.”

Evert has been present at nearly every Strawberry Festival since the first in 1949 when she was five years old.

She and her sisters made it a point to attend as many as possible, even after moving away.

The massive strawberry-growing community in Chassell in the late 1940′s led to the creation of the festival.

“Being that we had 70-some strawberry growers in the area, the Chassell Lions chose to celebrate the strawberry,” added Evert. “And they formed the very first Strawberry Festival.”

Special 75th anniversary t-shirts will also be available, with a log designed by Chassell student Kierah Hietala.

The festival kicks off on July 7th.

The festival kicks off on July 7th.

