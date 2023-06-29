75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival to feature shuttle bus, strawberry parade balloon

There will also be a traditional cake walk, free horse-drawn wagon rides, and a planned 5,100...
There will also be a traditional cake walk, free horse-drawn wagon rides, and a planned 5,100 strawberry shortcakes prepared by the Chassell Lions Club.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The 75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival is just more than a week away.

The two-day-long event offers a variety of activities, vendors and food throughout Chassell.

For this year’s anniversary, the Chassell Lions Club is trying out several new features.

This includes a Lamers bus that will shuttle attendees from the Chassell Township School parking lot to the town’s Centennial Park.

There is also a special addition to the festival’s parade.

“We are investing in getting a helium balloon,” said Chassell Lions Club First Vice President Steve Palosaari. “It’s a bright, big, red strawberry that we will be bringing to town. So, it’s not going to be quite like Macy’s parade, but we say that it’s a wannabe Macy’s Day parade, so we hope the crowd will enjoy that.”

A traditional cake walk and free horse-drawn wagon rides are also being added to the event lineup.

Old favorites will also be returning, including the ever-popular strawberry shortcakes.

Last year, according to Chassell Lions Club Membership Director Judy Evert, the festival sold a record-breaking 4,900 shortcakes.

With two more berry farms contributing berries to this year’s festival, for a total of seven, they are planning to make even more.

“So, this year, I’ve ordered 6,000 containers,” said Evert. “And we’re planning on making a minimum of 5,100 shortcakes.”

Evert has been present at nearly every Strawberry Festival since the first in 1949 when she was five years old.

She and her sisters made it a point to attend as many as possible, even after moving away.

The massive strawberry-growing community in Chassell in the late 1940′s led to the creation of the festival.

“Being that we had 70-some strawberry growers in the area, the Chassell Lions chose to celebrate the strawberry,” added Evert. “And they formed the very first Strawberry Festival.”

Special 75th anniversary t-shirts will also be available, with a log designed by Chassell student Kierah Hietala.

The festival kicks off on July 7th.

For a full schedule of events and how to purchase a t-shirt, visit the festival’s official website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
Medicaid (MGN)
Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
Redmen, Redette nicknames on upcoming MAPS Board of Education agenda
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Florence County brothers hunt for Bigfoot
Health experts warn people to monitor air quality during Independence Day festivities
WUPHD reminds summer event organizers to apply for required TFE food licenses
Iron County Road Commission staff stand with the Larry Leonarduzzi Memorial Bench.
Memorial bench dedicated to fallen Iron County Road Commission worker