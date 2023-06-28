Veterinarian gives advice to protect your pets from poor air quality

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With poor air quality, veterinarians ask that you watch out for your pets’ lung health.

Much like humans, animals, especially those with underlying health conditions, can be affected by air quality. This may show itself in fatigue, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Dr. Julie Vezzetti with Stuga North Veterinary Care said keeping pets indoors and using fans or air purifiers are some good ways to protect your pet. She said you should treat your pet like you would treat yourself.

“I think it just goes back to just general health,” Dr. Vezzetti said. “So, people that have lung conditions or just want to stay healthy, it’s not a good environment to be around poor air quality, it can just have long-term effects on the lungs.”

Dr. Vezzetti said if you suspect your pet is having respiratory issues, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible.

