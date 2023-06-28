US-2 resurfacing project near Wakefield begins Wednesday

MDOT logo and Michigan map over bridge photo.
MDOT logo and Michigan map over bridge photo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface 5.2 miles of US-2 from Wakefield east in Gogebic County.

Work includes hot mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, crack filling, surface seal, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty.

Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures with traffic shifts. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place during the project.

Work is estimated to be completed on August 30, 2023.

