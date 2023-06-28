Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy starts Wellness in the Woods hikes

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy invited people to partake in a Wellness in the Woods hike.

On Wednesday afternoon, participants donned their raincoats and took a hike with Sean Fitzpatrick, MA, LPC, a certified counselor with Riverwood Therapy. The goal is to help participants reflect and find peace and quiet away from the stress of the day. The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy will be hosting a miniseries of hikes centered around mental health and ways you can engage with the outdoors.

Hannah Boyd, Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy administrative and communications manager, said they wanted to provide people with a way to engage with the outdoors.

“There has been research that shows spending time outside in green spaces is good for your mental health,” said Boyd. “Communities with more green spaces are typically healthier and happier.”

They will be attempting to host Wellness in the Woods sessions on the final Wednesday of every month. Updates will be posted on their Facebook page and on the events page of their website.

Boyd also urges people to donate to their program. Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy has been awarded a challenge grant opportunity, so they will be looking to raise $125,000 by the end of 2023.

