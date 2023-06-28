Upper Michigan Today hits Lake Superior with U.P. Sailing Company

Upper Michigan Today shares sailing highlights + how to book your own sailing trip
Upper Michigan Today sets sail with U.P. Sailing Company.
Upper Michigan Today sets sail with U.P. Sailing Company.(U.P. Sailing Company)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Sailing Company is making a splash on Marquette’s recreation scene this summer.

Husband and wife duo Brian and Kristen VanWieren have opened their sailboat Tsuru for public guided sail tours.

Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon climb aboard to spend an afternoon on the boat.

The VanWierens talk about what to bring with you on your sail, why you should experience the joy of sailing, and what to expect on your trip...

and yes, they’ll let you drive the boat.

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth go sailing on Lake Superior with Kristen and Brian VanWieren of U.P. Sailing Co.

U.P. Sailing Company offers ASA sailing school and lessons, sailing adventure trips, day and sunset trips, and private events.

You can learn more about U.P. Sailing Company, its services offered, and book your trip at upsailingco.com.

