Upper Michigan Today hits Lake Superior with U.P. Sailing Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Sailing Company is making a splash on Marquette’s recreation scene this summer.

Husband and wife duo Brian and Kristen VanWieren have opened their sailboat Tsuru for public guided sail tours.

Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon climb aboard to spend an afternoon on the boat.

The VanWierens talk about what to bring with you on your sail, why you should experience the joy of sailing, and what to expect on your trip...

and yes, they’ll let you drive the boat.

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth go sailing on Lake Superior with Kristen and Brian VanWieren of U.P. Sailing Co.

U.P. Sailing Company offers ASA sailing school and lessons, sailing adventure trips, day and sunset trips, and private events.

You can learn more about U.P. Sailing Company, its services offered, and book your trip at upsailingco.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.