UPAWS to host 26th annual Tee Up 4 Tails golf fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers will soon have the chance to hit the green for a good cause. UPAWS is holding its annual golf fundraiser.

The 26th annual ‘Tee Up 4 Tails’ fundraiser is happening Thursday, July 20 at the Marquette Golf Club. All the money raised from the 18-hole scramble will go to UPAWS. The event’s primary sponsor is the Huber Agency of Marquette.

In addition to the scramble, there will be a 50/50 raffle and information about the work UPAWS does. So far there are 31 teams participating in the event. Tee Up 4 Tails Chair Karen Rhodes said this event is a good way to give back.

“We depend entirely on fundraisers like this and donations from the community,” Rhodes said. “We really appreciate all the golfers and the businesses who step up to step up to support us for this important fundraiser and we’re still looking for more sponsors.”

If you are interested in participating, the registration deadline is July 12. Spots are $125 per person. To sign up or to become a sponsor for the event visit the UPAWS website to learn more.

