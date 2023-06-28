UPAWS holds free adoption weekend

Cute Cat
Cute Cat(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPAWS and Best Friends Adoption Centers are holding a free adoption event from June 30 through July 2.

Adult cats and dogs are available for adoption with no fee. That includes cats ages one and older as well as dogs seven years and older. UPAWS Community Outreach Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell said it is important to consider older cats and dogs when adopting.

“There is a Crisis going on in the shelter world. Across the United States is getting flooded and flooded with animals, especially large dogs and adult cats,” said Brownell.

All UPAWS animals are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and immunized for rabies.

