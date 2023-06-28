UP health experts encourage hydration during July 4th celebrations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is only six days away and many individuals will get outdoors and enjoy an adult beverage.

Though temperatures are expected to be in the 80s next Tuesday. LMAS District Health Department Health Educator Samantha Radecki said hydration is key to staying healthy.

“Experts suggest drinking 8 to 12 ounces of water, so a full big glass of water for every alcoholic beverage that you drink. That could be again just regular water or it could be flavored water or fruit-infused water,” Radecki said.

Radecki said in warmer temperatures we can feel the effects of alcohol more quickly. She said drinking alcohol can give a false sense of hydration.

“It can be kind of tricky because if people are at a gathering and there’s ice cold beer and they’re really thirsty, they might reach for that beer and think they’re getting the hydration that they need. That’s not the case and it’s going to have opposite effects,” she said.

Businesses also benefit from the holiday like Marquette’s Ore Dock Brewing Company. Ore Dock Marketing Manager Kris Wierenga said the Fourth of July is a kickoff day for summer programming.

“We have live music this weekend we have our expanded patio not only out front, but we have the one out back as well,” Wierenga said. “We’re going to be having a vinyl record show upstairs as well throughout the weekend and for the holiday and we’re just really excited, with a great lineup of events.”

Radecki said it is important to know your limits and to go indoors if you start to feel any sort of heat exhaustion.

