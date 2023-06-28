Strega Nonna holds Trillium Hospice House concert fundraiser

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County restaurant hosted a benefit concert Tuesday evening.

Philadelphia-based musician Carsie Blanton performed at Strega Nonna in Negaunee. The concert was held to increase awareness of services offered at the Trillium Hospice House in Marquette.

All the money raised from the concert and through a raffle will go to help families who are unable to afford care at the Trillium House.

“My hope is that people will be more aware of hospice and the fact that Trillium Hospice House exists and it’s in our community,” Strega Nonna owner Rachael Grossman said. “Also, the funds tonight that we’re raising will go toward families that can’t quite afford the full price of staying at Trillium.”

If you were unable to attend the concert but would like to donate to the Trillium Hospice House, you can visit its website to learn more.

