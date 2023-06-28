Showers and thunderstorms returning today

Smoke levels remain high, which keeps Air Quality Alerts in effect for another day. If you’re sensitive to this limit time outdoors.

Otherwise, scattered showers and thundershowers will move across the west and central counties during the day. Some could produce moderate to heavy rain with isolated small hail. Scattered showers will still be around tomorrow and Friday. Temperatures will be more seasonal with more 70s.

Holiday Weekend: Warmer conditions build this weekend. We’re looking at unseasonably warm air early next week. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday. Otherwise, rain showers will be possible Tuesday night.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms in the west and central areas

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s along the shorelines, mid 70s inland with isolated upper 70s

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° inland, upper 60s to low 70s along shorelines

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers

>Highs: mid to upper 70s, isolated low 80s inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s inland

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s along shorelines, low 80s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

