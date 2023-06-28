Salvation Army uses grant funding to start youth outreach program

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army Community Center on East Division Street in Ishpeming is starting a youth outreach program.

The Salvation Army has received $163,000 from Lowe’s, which will be used to upgrade its community center.

“This new grant that we’re getting from Lowe’s, the Lowe’s Hometown Grant, will help us rebuild our kitchen, add a new gym floor, as well as restructure the entire building,” said Marquette County Salvation Army Regional Coordinator Doug Winters.

Winters said this new program will assist troubled youth after school. The Salvation Army will be spending more than $340,000 toward this.

Corps Officer Kaylie Darrow said this program, known as Bridging the Gap, has a high success rate with youth.

She said it targets the loneliness and mental health issues teens face.

“It’s getting them education help, so there’s going to be a computer lab there,” Darrow said. “There’s going to be a teen lounge for them, just to be a safe space for them to hang out and try to get them off the streets into a community. There’s going to be mentors there to help and be there for them, and just a sense of community.”

The Hometown Grant program is a $100 million dollar program that spans 41 states.

Lowe’s Department Manager Abbey Cameron said the Salvation Army was one of two recipients in Michigan.

“It’s going to definitely make our community come together a little bit more, help up these at-risk kids,” Cameron said.

The Bridging the Gap program will start on July 17.

The upgrades for the community center are underway and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

