Redmen, Redette nicknames on upcoming MAPS Board of Education agenda

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The nicknames for Marquette Senior High School are scheduled to be considered at next month’s MAPS Board of Education meeting.

MAPS Board of Education members voted Monday that they will consider the recommendation from the 2019 Marquette Senior High School Nickname Research Committee at the July 17 board meeting. The committee recommended the Marquette Area Public Schools discontinue the use of the nicknames “Redmen” and “Redettes”.

The public meeting on Monday, July 17 will be held at Kaufman Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. The debate over the MSHS nickname has been a passionate one, with board meetings in 2019 bringing out strong emotions from people on both sides of the issue.

Supporters of a change say the nicknames negatively impact Native American students. Several years ago, the school changed its logo from a Native American headdress to the letter “M”.

Opponents of a change point out that the name “Redmen” originated from the school’s colors and the headdress logo was added later with support from the Native American community at that time.

The committee’s recommendation in late 2019 came after it researched three questions connected to the use of the Marquette Senior High School nicknames:

Do the nicknames “Redmen” and “Redettes” create an adverse learning environment for any MAPS students?

Are the nicknames “Redmen” and “Redettes” culturally insensitive?

Is the use of the nickname “Redmen” or “Redettes” a source of pride for all MAPS students?

Results from a public survey about the nickname were released in April 2020. They showed 59% of respondents supported keeping the current nicknames, while 41% supported seeking a new nickname. The surveys were mailed out to 21,241 district registered voters, and 4,799 valid votes were received.

The public debate over the nicknames was subdued as school leaders navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. A letter from the chairperson of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, in opposition to the current nicknames, was read during the school board’s Nov. 2022 meeting.

MAPS Board Member Glenn Sarka, who was a member of the nickname research committee, made the motion on Monday to have the issue put on the July board agenda. Sarka declined to comment further after the meeting.

MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick responded to TV6′s request for comment with a short email:

“On Monday June 26, 2023 the majority of the MAPS Board of Education determined that as part of the July 17, 2023 meeting they will consider the recommendation from the 2019 Marquette Senior High School Nickname Research Committee. The meeting will be held at Kaufman Auditorium at 5:30pm. The public is welcome to attend.”

TV6 will continue to closely follow this story.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.