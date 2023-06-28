Rain, thunderstorms across the UP through Thursday -- but poor air quality lingers

Weather Alerts, inc. Air Quality Alert: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A Northern Plains system spreads some soaking rain and thunderstorms across Upper Michigan Wednesday night through early Thursday. Isolated flash flooding is possible in the west and central counties through Thursday morning. As rain and thunderstorms taper off following system passage Friday, total precipitation amounts (Wed-Fri) can exceed 1.5″ over the west and central counties, over 0.5″ east.

Less rain, more sunshine and milder temperatures this weekend before warming up towards Fourth of July-Tuesday - scattered afternoon/early evening showers possible, steered in by a low pressure system over Eastern Saskatchewan.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; localized downpours possible; lighter rain and drizzle by morning; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 50s/60

Thursday: Partly sunny with light rain and drizzle early, then afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms; southwesterly winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; diminishing late; westerly winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday, July 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower; warmer

>Highs: 80

Tuesday, Fourth of July: Increasing clouds in the afternoon/early evening with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, isolated thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

