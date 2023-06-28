Noquemanon Trail Network reminds riders of e-bike trail and road etiquette

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - E-Bikes have opened the door to biking for many people.

Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) Executive Director Lori Hauswirth said as the Fourth of July holiday weekend rolls around, trails and pathways in Marquette County will be busy.

“So, E-Bikes have become a really fun tool to get out and recreate these days. You’re seeing them everywhere, but what people need to know is that every e-bike is not allowed everywhere,” said Hauswirth.

The NTN only allows class 1 e-bikes on trails and land that is permitted for e-bike use.

For a trail to allow e-bikes, the land manager of that trail or pathway must permit use for the area first. The trail network says not all properties that NTN trails run through are permitted.

Hauswirth said while these bikes are fun, there are trail rules to follow when riding.

“It doesn’t matter what type of user you are it is really important to know that typically on trails, cyclists are going to yield to those on foot. So, you’re going to yield to people that are hiking or running or horseback riding if it’s a trail open to that use,” said Hauswirth.

Many bicyclists will also use streets and bike paths, like in the City of Marquette. Within the city, all e-bike levels are allowed as long as the throttle is not used for classes 2 and 3.

Marquette City Police Department Captain James Finkbeiner said regular and assisted bikes are required to follow the rules of the road, like stopping at a stop sign.

“The Biggest thing to remember too as a biker is if you are on the roadways, you have to play by the same rules that everybody else has to, meaning you are governed by rules like a car is,” said Finkbeiner.

Finkbeiner also said when streets are busy, always signal your direction, slow down, share the road and try to stay as far right as you can.

Hauswirth said to always remember to wear a helmet and be courteous of other riders and pedestrians on or off the trail.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.