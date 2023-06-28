Explaining noise-induced hearing loss

Dr. Krista Frick from Upper Peninsula Audiology explains ways to protect your hearing
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud noises and even everyday activities can contribute to hearing loss. The amount of time you’re exposed to the sound and the lack of protection can hurt you in the long run. Dr. Krista sat down with Pavlina Osta to discuss what you can do the next time you are at a concert or football game.

For more information and resources on getting help click here. To visit in person, they have locations in Houghton or Iron Mountain.

