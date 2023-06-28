The Nature Conservancy closing portion of trail in Keweenaw Heartlands to ATV traffic

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy in Michigan (TNC) announced Wednesday the closure of the snowmobile-only portion of Trail #3 up to Brockway Mountain in the Keweenaw Heartlands to traffic for the summer.

According to a press release from the TNC, the state-designated snowmobile trail located west of Lake Upson and south of M-26 will reopen in the winter for snowmobile use. The trail is being closed to prevent further erosion and protect visitors and residents.

“Erosion is becoming a problem on Snowmobile Trail #3, which is why we made the decision to close it for the summer and avoid additional damage to the trail,” said Emily Clegg, director of land and water management for TNC in Michigan. “We ask residents and visitors to stay on the state-designated ORV trails and to respect closed gates throughout the Keweenaw Heartlands. Gates are there to protect the natural resources beyond it and keep the public safe.”

“The ATV trails running through the Keweenaw Heartlands are not only some of the best ATV trails in Michigan, but the best in the Midwest,” said Daryl St. John, president of the Keweenaw ATV Club. “In order to keep them that way it’s important to respect gates and stay on designated marked trails to protect the resource and our fellow riders.”

Use of vehicles on the north end of Snowmobile Trail #3 have caused erosion. To prevent impacting a nearby creek and the countless species that rely on the habitat the trail must be temporarily closed to help reduce further erosion and protect this important habitat.

“The Nature Conservancy purchased the Keweenaw Heartlands so the land could benefit both people and nature for generations to come,” said Julia Petersen, Keweenaw Heartlands project manager. “In order to do that, we might need to occasionally close a trail to allow the land to recover, prevent overuse and keep people who regularly use the trails safe.”

A map of snowmobile and ORV trails in the Keweenaw Heartlands, which includes the closed portion of Trail #3, is available here.

