Multiple Feeding America distribution events set for Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IRONWOOD AND MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry events are scheduled to take place in the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

The first event begins at 9:00 a.m. Cental time in Dickinson County; it is located at Union Station at 352 Ayer Street in Ironwood.

The second event begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time in Schoolcraft County, and it is located at Central Park Ball Field on Tannery Road in Manistique.

Both of these pantries are drive-thru events, it is requested that anyone picking up items please stay in your car. The entire Feeding America distribution schedule can be found here.

