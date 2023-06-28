MDOT halts some road work for Fourth of July travel

Officials from MDOT said detours will be posted but drivers should seek alternate routes
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is coming up quick, and with it comes busy roadways.

Dan Weingarten, MDOT U.P. communications representative, said AAA Michigan is predicting that 1.7 million Michigan residents will be traveling 50 miles or more for Fourth of July festivities, and 1.5 million will be traveling by car.

To ensure the safety of the drivers, Michigan Department Of Transportation (MDOT) will be pulling barrels back from the roadways at 3 p.m. Friday June 30, and returning them at 6 a.m. Wednesday July 5.

Weingarten said they were able to shut down 14 out of 25 active construction projects in the U.P. for holiday travel, but some areas require continued work.

“There are some bridge projects and some road projects around the peninsula where we’ve got missing pavement or we’re working on a bridge deck, or there’s something that just can’t be removed,” said Weingarten. “In those cases, we do have to keep lane restrictions in place.”

Weingarten urges drivers to slow down and follow the posted speed limits, and to keep yourself from becoming distracted. He also urges drivers to remember that Michigan’s new hands-free driving law goes into effect on June 30.

