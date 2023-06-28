McBroom outlines ‘critical UP needs’ included in state budget plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC & AP) - The next state spending plan has been unveiled, and it has support from Republican State Sen. Ed McBroom because of significant investments to Upper Michigan.

Michigan lawmakers are working quickly on the state’s next budget ahead of a self-imposed July 1 deadline. The $82 billion budget plan was released for the first time late Wednesday. It’s the first budget for Democrats since they gained full control of the state government and represents legislative priorities with investments in education, infrastructure and the environment. The budget plan will now be voted on in the House and the Senate. At least six Senate Republicans will need to side with Democrats for the budget to take effect in time for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

In a press release Wednesday, State Sen. Ed McBroom said he supports the fiscal year 2023-24 state budget plan after securing improvements to the overall budget and investments in the U.P.

“While far from perfect, this final budget is a much-improved plan that supports our students, pays down debt, and makes key investments all across our state to improve our communities and our economy,” said McBroom, R-Waucedah Township. “Under this budget, we succeeded in providing all our schools with a 5% per-pupil foundation allowance increase and additional at-risk funding to help ensure all our students are getting a successful and productive education.

“I am proud to have stood up to secure critical investments, such as the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, and $200 million debt payment to the state’s higher education MPSERS plan — which will greatly assist Michigan Tech, Lake Superior State and Northern Michigan Universities with retirement costs the state dumped on them in the nineties. The budget also includes many other investments in EMS, infrastructure and other projects.”

In the final version of the budget, McBroom was able to secure:

$7.3 million for the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital.

$150,000 for the Chocolay Township Fire Department.

$3 million for a Baraga County Road Commission facility.

$3 million for the restoration of the historic Vista Theatre in Negaunee.

$870,000 for Michigan Tech to maintain the nursing education for the former Finlandia University.

$3 million for the Net River Dam in Covington and the Republic Dam.

$200 million debt payment in the higher education retirement system.

$1.2 million for the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Improvement Fund to repair the flooded Lake Linden Trail in Houghton County.

$2.7 million for the Snowmobile Trail Improvement Fund to repair the flooded Lake Linden Trail in Houghton County ($800,000), for local grants to purchase snow groomers ($1.5 million), and for snowmobile trail system maintenance ($400,000).

House Bill 4437 is a general omnibus budget bill that funds all non-education segments of Michigan state government.

Senate Bill 173 is a school aid fund omnibus budget bill that provides funding for the state’s K-12 schools as well as the state’s 15 public universities and all local community colleges.

“These budgets, coupled with the reduction of income taxes for this year and the funding for the paper mill modernization, along with major investments in U.P. roads and other U.P. infrastructure such as rail and propane storage are reasons to support this budget,” said McBroom.

