Marquette Mountain offers historic kayak tours on Lake Superior

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Presque Isle with kayak guides from Marquette Mountain.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is staying busy year-round.

Kayaking is now on the resort’s roster of summertime activities.

General Manager Kaet Johnson says she has a team of guides ready to take you and your family out onto the water, with no prior experience required.

Marquette Mountain will fully equip you at the resort, then you’ll take a shuttle to the launch point at either Presque Isle or Lower Harbor.

Marquette Mountain is equipped to take up to 20 people at a time, in 10 tandem kayaks.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon paddle in sync while guide Miranda Gholke shares some of the local histories you’ll see on the Presque Isle tour.

Marquette Mountain’s historic kayak tours are about two hours long. They’re offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with private times available throughout the weekday.

You can book your tour at marquettemountain.com or call the resort at (906) 225-1155.

