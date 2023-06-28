Marquette Lions Club collecting gently used glasses, hearing aids

Glasses
Glasses(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. club is combating vision loss.

The Marquette Lions Club is collecting eyeglasses to be recycled. The Lions will then donate the gently used glasses to optometry students and to mission trips all over the world. The Lions also collect hearing aids in the same donation bins to be recycled.

Lions say helping others is what the club is all about.

“Recycling eyeglasses is a very important thing,” said Barbara Lucas, Marquette Lions Club member, “because it goes out to help people and that’s what the Lions Club is all about — helping others, helping our communities, helping our world.”

You can drop off your glasses or hearing aids at Stang Family Eyecare, Eye Associates, Superior Eyecare, ShopKo Optical, the Trillium House, and the General Federation of Women’s Clubhouse.

