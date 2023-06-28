Marquette law enforcement train for off leash dogs

Dog Body Language from the off leash dog training.
Dog Body Language from the off leash dog training.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette law enforcement attended a training at NMU’s Campus for off leash dogs Tuesday. They learned proper handling and safety measures for scared or aggressive dogs. UPAWs President Leslie Hurst said knowing the non-verbal communication of dogs is about safety.

“It’s very important for the safety of the loose dog as well as the person trying to capture the loose dog,” said Hurst. “To do it safely so no one gets hurt. It’s very important to understand the signs of a dog.”

Some signs of a scared dog are defensive posture, swept ears and forward eye contact. UPAWS animal caregiver Julie Mahan said while there are obvious signs, it’s important to pay attention to the small signs.

“You always want to read the entire dog,” said Mahan. “Of course, there are very very obvious signs like a growl or bare teeth. Observation is key. Observe the dog and see how tense it appears or how loose it appears.”

Having first responders know the signs of a scared dog are important for emergency response. If you come across a dog that seems scared or aggressive, do not approach the dog. Call law enforcement for help.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Loonsfoot said this kind of training was a first in his career.

“Dogs are pretty fearful during the 4th of July because of the fireworks, and they become pretty scared and sometimes aggressive. So, I think learning about the aggressive parts of a dog and how to read that was pretty important, that’s the first time I’ve ever had that in my career,” said Loonsfoot.

Marquette County Officer Loonsfoot says to remember to be mindful of pets when celebrating the 4th of July.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Part Two: TV6 Investigates impact of climate change on UP agriculture
Before the concert Carsie Blanton thanked members of the community for welcoming her and the...
Strega Nonna holds Trillium Hospice House concert fundraiser
TV6's Cody Boyer visits the MSU Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center, where...
Part Two: TV6 Investigates impact of climate change on UP agriculture
New Silver River bridge on M-26 to partially open within the next two weeks