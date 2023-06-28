Life of Lake Superior Day Camp happening July 20 & 21

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Life of Lake Superior Day Camp hosted by Alger County 4-H and Michigan State Extension. The 2-day FREE adventure camp features a trip to Grand Island and the MSU farm in Chatham. Campers will explore what lies beneath the surface of the water.

Alger County 4-H Program Coordinator Tyreen Prunick stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about the camp experience and how you can get your child signed up.

To register:

Registration is being run through 4-H Online. If you are enrolled in 4-H, you will be able to access the event. If you are NOT YET enrolled for the 2022-23 year, you will need to enroll AND be approved FIRST, you can do that by clicking here.

For current 4-H members: 1. Log in to 4-H Online 2. Select the youth you wish to register. 3. Along the left side of the page is a column of options, select “Events”. 4. On the right side, click the blue box that says, “Register for a new event”. 5. Follow the prompts and click the next button.

