Lake to Lake CISMA, NTN clean up South Trail

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake to Lake Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) aims to protect natural habitats by removing invasive species.

Lake to Lake teamed up with the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) to clean up a portion of the South Trail. A patch of invasive Garlic Mustard was growing in the area, pushing out native forest floor plants. The two groups, along with volunteers, removed as many Garlic Mustard plants as they could find.

Organizers say that keeping the trails as natural as possible is good for the environment.

“With climate change and with all the urbanization that happens all over, we are losing more and more native habitat,” said Elise Desjarlais, Lake to Lake CISMA coordinator. “That affects our wildlife and our pollinators. So, to be able to have trails out in nature and see beautiful native understory is super cool. Something like this goes a long way.”

For a list of and more information about the most concerning invasive species in the Central U.P., click here.

