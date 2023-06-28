Ishpeming kids handle snakes for science lesson

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Ishpeming got a chance to get up close and personal with reptiles Wednesday.

The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science and Nature Center hosted the Snakes and the Scientific Method Workshop. Kids were given three habitats and a baby snake and were tasked with finding out what kind of environment the snake usually lives in.

Organizers say it was a fun way to teach kids how to answer a question using the scientific method.

“You’re engaging them in something related to science,” said Lannis Smith, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science and Nature Center education program manager, “but instead of it being something that can make them nervous or unsure, they’re having a really positive experience from it, too.”

This stop at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library was only one of twelve stops on the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science and Nature Center’s Upper Peninsula Tour this week.

