Ironwood man arraigned for standoff in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man was arraigned in Menominee County District Court Tuesday following a standoff earlier this week.

25-year-old Robert Lee Reynolds is being charged with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, and resisting and obstructing a police officer. These offenses carry a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Reynolds was in violation of his bond conditions in Gogebic County Court, where he was being charged with firearm and assault charges. According to court documents, Reynolds was released on bond from jail on June 12.

On June 26, the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating Reynolds.

The Menominee Police Department located him at the Hay Creek Apartments. Before he could be obtained, Reynolds ran into a townhouse where an 11-month-old baby had been left.

Multiple officers from several jurisdictions, including Marinette Wis, were dispatched to the scene. Police spoke with Reynolds who eventually surrendered without incident.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 6 and a preliminary exam is set for July 26. Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

