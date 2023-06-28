Inflation Reduction Act lowers Medicare costs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, health officials shared the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

At a conference, Medicare officials highlighted how seniors in Michigan and across the country have been saving on prescription drugs because of the act. Those savings include the cost of insulin and vaccines.

Center for Medicare Deputy Administrator and Director Dr. Meena Seshamani said there are more savings to come.

“We want to make sure that we are strengthening our ability to serve people with Medicare and that we are really driving that change in the drug market so that everyone can benefit from innovations that really drive improved health in the population,” said Dr. Seshamani.

There will soon be guidance on how Medicare will choose and negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.

