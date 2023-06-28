Don’t skip the SPF... and other summer skin care tips

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Dr. Gregory Sulik about summer skin care
Skin type chart and a sampling of sunscreens that are good for all skin types.
Skin type chart and a sampling of sunscreens that are good for all skin types.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The need for sunscreen doesn’t stop when it’s cloudy.

UV rays still penetrate through clouds and can damage, and even sunburn, your skin.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care to talk about the importance of wearing SPF year-round and how to determine which bottle of sunscreen is right for you.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Dr. Gregory Sulik about the importance of wearing SPF year-round.

SPF 15 should be the baseline, but most people will need a higher number. You can use the Fitzpatrick Skin Type scale to determine which SPF number is right for you. Sulik adds that SPF can protect against harsh environmental factors other than the sun.

In addition to SPF, you should look for a sunscreen that uses zinc or zinc oxide.

The need for screen doesn’t stop in the winter, either. Though, if you’re out before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m., you’re probably in the clear to play outside sunscreen-free.

Dr. Gregory Sulik explains how harsh environmental factors affect your summer skincare routine.

Medical Acne and Skin Care is located at 150 W Ridge St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for attempted murder
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash

Latest News

ATV (generic)
The Nature Conservancy closing portion of trail in Keweenaw Heartlands to ATV traffic
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats indicted by grand jury
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Presque Isle with kayak guides from Marquette Mountain.
Marquette Mountain offers historic kayak tours on Lake Superior
Medicaid (MGN)
Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud