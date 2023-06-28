Don’t skip the SPF... and other summer skin care tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The need for sunscreen doesn’t stop when it’s cloudy.

UV rays still penetrate through clouds and can damage, and even sunburn, your skin.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care to talk about the importance of wearing SPF year-round and how to determine which bottle of sunscreen is right for you.

SPF 15 should be the baseline, but most people will need a higher number. You can use the Fitzpatrick Skin Type scale to determine which SPF number is right for you. Sulik adds that SPF can protect against harsh environmental factors other than the sun.

In addition to SPF, you should look for a sunscreen that uses zinc or zinc oxide.

The need for screen doesn’t stop in the winter, either. Though, if you’re out before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m., you’re probably in the clear to play outside sunscreen-free.

Medical Acne and Skin Care is located at 150 W Ridge St. in Marquette.

