Delta County woman charged with 9 counts of Medicaid fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County woman has been charged with Medicaid fraud, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Nicole Stouffer, 42, of Rock, is charged with a total of nine counts, all four year felonies.

The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint that Stouffer had committed fraud on the Medicaid program.

Stouffer was approved by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to receive home help services in July 2021. Under the program, Stouffer was allowed to pick her own provider for these services, and she selected a family member. Logs purportedly verifying the home help work and the dates worked from November 2021 through August 2022 were submitted to DHHS. Approximately $8,000.00 was paid for the home help services.

In November 2022, the family member that was allegedly Stouffer’s home help made a complaint to the Office of the Attorney General. The alleged home help provider denied having agreed to serve as home help provider and further denied providing any of the services resulting in payment.

Stouffer was arraigned on Tuesday June 27 before Magistrate Jean Healy in the 94th District Court and given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

She is next due in court on July 6th at 9:45 a.m. for a pre-exam conference, ahead of a preliminary exam scheduled for July 13.

“Programs like the Home Help Program are funded to provide critical assistance to permit people to live at home, where they are most comfortable, rather than move them into an expensive, long-term care facility,” said Nessel. “Exploiting this program is particularly troubling, and we take it very seriously.”

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division (HCFD) handled this case for the Department. The HCFD is the federally certified Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Michigan, and it receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,196,188 for the fiscal year 2023. The remaining 25% percent, totaling $1,732,061, is funded by the State of Michigan.

